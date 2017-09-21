George Strait joins Texas governor in Harvey-battered town

ROCKPORT, Texas (AP/CNN) — Country superstar George Strait has offered messages of encouragement to his neighbors in a South Texas town battered by Hurricane Harvey.

Strait was joined by Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday in Rockport, a town of about 10,000 near where Harvey made landfall Aug. 25.

Abbott and Strait met with dozens of residents and discussed what they needed to rebuild. Strait even traded in his signature cowboy hat for a cap with the name Fulton on it. Fulton is a nearby town also hit by Harvey.

Strait says he and his wife have owned a home in the Rockport area for years, they like it just the way it was and “want to help get it back there.”

Strait and Abbott signed autographs while outside a hardware store in Rockport, 25 miles northeast of Corpus Christi.