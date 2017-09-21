Fire burns group home in Central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire early Thursday morning at the Austin Turning Point Sober Living group home on Kim Lane in Central Austin.

According to AFD, firefighters were called to the scene at 1:20 a.m. The fire was put out just after 2 a.m. The fire department says 11 people who were inside the home were not hurt in the fire.

The fire department says those displaced by the fire are either staying at Aloft Hotel in Downtown Austin or have made other arrangements with the Red Cross.