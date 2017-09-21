English teacher sparks creativity with Harry Potter classroom

A teacher in Indiana transformed her classroom into Hogwarts to help her students learn (NBC News Photo)
A teacher in Indiana transformed her classroom into Hogwarts to help her students learn (NBC News Photo)

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (KXAN/WNDU) — A group of students is attending their very own wizarding classroom this school year — and they didn’t even have to hop on the Hogwarts Express to do it.

A teacher in South Bend, Indiana, transformed her English classroom into the fabled school from the Harry Potter series, and she said it’s helping her Penn High School students get excited about learning.

“The very first day, most kids’ reactions are, ‘Woah!” Kayla Peterson said.

The classroom is more that just decorated like Harry Potter’s school — the lessons incorporate aspects of the book as well. Each student is sorted into one of the four Hogwarts houses based on a personality test. Peterson says that lets like-minded people work together, and it also provides some healthy competition as each house competes for points and a big feast at the end of the school year.

People who take the class say it’s a fun, creative environment — perfect for an English class.

“Words especially are the closest thing to magic that we’ve got,” Peterson said. “And it’s really important that we make sure to take those in and apply them to our lives and find ways to make everyday things magical. And that’s what this room is about.”

