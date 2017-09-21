Austin police officer suspended for 90 days

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A veteran Austin police officer is serving a 90-day suspension after Chief of Police Brian Manley determined he provided misleading statements during an investigation.

According to a disciplinary memo, Officer Blaine Eiben, who was assigned to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, acknowledged that he “brought discredit to the Austin Police Department” during the course of events. During his disciplinary hearing, Eiben indicated he was “impacted by extenuating health circumstances.”

As part of his suspension, which ends on Dec. 19, 2017, Eiben agreed to a one-year probationary period. He also agreed that if at any stage in the Fitness for Duty process he is not deemed fit for duty, he will resign effective immediately.

Eiben has been with the department since 1999.