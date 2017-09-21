Austin police officer suspended for 90 days

By Published:
FILE - Austin Police Department Headquarters (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Austin Police Department Headquarters (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A veteran Austin police officer is serving a 90-day suspension after Chief of Police Brian Manley determined he provided misleading statements during an investigation.

According to a disciplinary memo, Officer Blaine Eiben, who was assigned to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, acknowledged that he “brought discredit to the Austin Police Department” during the course of events. During his disciplinary hearing, Eiben indicated he was “impacted by extenuating health circumstances.”

As part of his suspension, which ends on Dec. 19, 2017, Eiben agreed to a one-year probationary period. He also agreed that if at any stage in the Fitness for Duty process he is not deemed fit for duty, he will resign effective immediately.

Eiben has been with the department since 1999.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s