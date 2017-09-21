A fanny pack for the man who wants a ‘dad bod’

By Published:
A screenshot from the Dadbag's website, thedadbag.com.
A screenshot from the Dadbag's website, thedadbag.com.

AUSTIN (KXAN/CNN) — Dad bods are all the rage. But if your svelte physique won’t let you gain those extra few pounds for the perfect belly, there’s a new fanny pack that can help you with that.

The “Dadbag” is the newest men’s fashion accessory — or women’s — and it’s the brainchild of a London artist. The fanny pack is made to resemble a hairy, pudgy belly.

The designer is currently seeking production partners to make the “Dadbag” a reality. If it goes on the market, the designer wants to make it available in various skintones as well as different hair types.

 

 

