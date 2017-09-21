$185M in bonds proposed for Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Beginning Thursday, Travis County voters will start hearing a lot about the $185 million in bonds voters will decide on this November. County officials plan to kick off their campaign to educate the public about what they want to do with that money and how much it’s going to cost taxpayers.

The bond is broken down into Proposition A and Proposition B. Prop A would be $93.4 million for road improvements, drainage and bicycle safety. Prop B is slated for $91.5 for parks and conservation. If both bonds pass, a Travis County taxpayer who owns a home valued at $305,173 would pay an additional $24 a year in taxes.

So what does that money buy? When it comes to roads the county wants to extend William Cannon from US 183 to Farm to Market 973. Right now that area is a big field. Another major road would be to extend South Pleasant Valley Road from Farm to Market 1327 to Bradshaw. Both projects combined would cost almost $13 million. There’s also proposed funding to continue the home and land buyouts in the Onion Creek area that has seen devastating flooding.

“It’s difficult to go out and buy all the land you need at one time so what you try to do is chip away at it and the county has been doing that,” says Judge Sam Biscoe, retired Travis County Commissioner.

In all, there are 34 projects proposed. The most expensive, the Bee Creek Sports Complex located off State Highway 71. It would include synthetic turf fields, sports lighting, hiking, biking and walking trails, picnic areas and a playground.

The county initially had $1 billion worth of projects slated – but a citizens bond advisory committee was able to get that number down to $185 million worth of projects for this bond election.

