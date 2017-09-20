Williamson County Sheriff’s Office searching for deputy’s lost gun

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A bag containing a gun belonging to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is missing, prompting a plea to the public to help find the missing firearm.

The weapon bag had a .45 caliber Glock 21 inside it, along with three 10-round magazines, one 10-round mini-magazine and seven 13-round magazines. The Sheriff’s Office believes it may have fallen out of a deputy’s vehicle as he was heading to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Firing Range. They believe it was lost between Airport Road and the Lakeway area in Georgetown around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted an image of the bag, along with the request “Now WilCoSO needs your help!” He says anyone who finds the bag should call 911 immediately.

Now WilCoSO needs your help! Lost bag: contains a Glock 21 .45 caliber



Chody says it’s possible the deputy who lost the bag could be disciplined, but the Sheriff’s Office is going to investigate further before making that decision.