Waterloo Park to undergo massive transformation

Rendering of what Waterloo Park will look like when it's finished. (Designed by Michael Van Valkenburgh and Associates)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A $230 million project aimed at making the area around Waller Creek a downtown oasis is finally getting underway.

On Wednesday, the Waller Creek Conservancy broke ground on the transformation of lower Waller Creek, which spans from Waterloo Park on 15th Street to Lake Bird Lake. The first phase of the long-term project will focus on revamping Waterloo Park into a space that can be used for large gatherings and activities.

Within the 11-acre Waterloo Park, there will be nearly 2 miles of trails and places for people to play. The Waller Creek Conservancy says the park will be a great neighbor to the new Dell Medical School.

CEO of the Waller Creek Conservancy Peter Mullan says art design for the project has been going on for the past five years. Architecture firm Michael van Valkenburgh and Associates is leading the design.

“It’s exciting to get to this moment, where we’re actually breaking ground and make it a reality,” says Mullan. The first phase is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

As construction weaves its way down towards the river, Mullan says it will impact the homeless community but the nonprofit is working with the city and other groups to figure out possible solutions.

“This project is going to bring a lot of change to downtown. There’s going to be a lot of transformation of this part of the city. We need to figure out a better way to serve our most needy population, many of whom are downtown.”

Once the entire project is completed in 2025, it will be comprised of four parks connected by pedestrian and bike-friendly trails.

 

