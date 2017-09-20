VIDEO: Armed suspect robs Wag-a-Bag in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police have released surveillance video of a person who robbed a convenience store in an effort to catch them.

The armed robbery happened on Monday, Sept. 18 at the Wag-a-Bag located at 801 S. Mays St. Police say around 10:35 p.m., a man came into the store, displayed a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk. After giving money to the suspect, police say he ran towards Logan Street.

The robber is described as a Hispanic man between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall and weighs between 200 to 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black, long‐sleeve t‐shirt with a small white logo on the left chest, black tennis shoes with white soles, a black beanie and a bright green bandana. He also wore black‐rimmed glasses and work gloves.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Round Rock Police Department at (512) 218‐5518.