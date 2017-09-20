School bus involved in crash on SH 45 in southwest Austin

By Published: Updated:
Austin ISD bus involved in crash on SH 45 at Archeleta Boulevard. (Report It: Alex Krumenacher)
Austin ISD bus involved in crash on SH 45 at Archeleta Boulevard. (Report It: Alex Krumenacher)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three students are fine after the Austin Independent School District bus they were riding on was hit by a driver in an SUV.

Austin police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on State Highway 45 eastbound at Archeleta Boulevard in southwest Austin. A picture from a KXAN viewer shows the SUV and the bus collided on the driver side of the bus.

None of the three students on board at the time were injured, and the crash is not blocking SH 45 at this time. A spokesperson for AISD says the bus was headed towards Kealing Middle School.

 

