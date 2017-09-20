San Marcos residents must conserve water under drought rules

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — After a brief break from drought conditions, the City of San Marcos is telling residents they will have to conserve water by cutting down on sprinkler use and car washing.

The city is implementing Stage 1 drought rules starting Sunday, Sept. 24. The Edwards Aquifer Authority implemented Stage 1 on Sept. 16.

“Wasting water is prohibited,” according to a release from the city.

Under these rules, people can only use sprinklers one day a week, with a specific day designated based on their address as shown in the chart.

People can use hose-end sprinklers on their designated day before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m., while using automatic irrigation systems is only allowed on their particular day beginning at 8 p.m. and ending the next morning at 8 a.m. People are allowed to hand water or use soaker hoses or drip irrigation any day.

People are also only allowed to wash their cars, impervious surfaces and foundations one day a week.

The Stage 1 rules go into effect when the 10-day average Edwards Aquifer index well level is below 660 feet above mean sea level. On Wednesday, the average level was at 658.8 feet.

“Even though we are heading into the autumn months, it’s important that we continue to be vigilant,” said Tom Taggart, executive director of public services. “Evapotranspiration rates are lower so cutting back on lawn watering just makes sense, and it can keep us from going into higher drought stages.”