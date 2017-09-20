Runner accused of pooping on sidewalks, yards in Colorado Springs

Woman accused of using the restroom on the sidewalk in front of families in Colorado Springs. (CNN)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/CNN/KXAN) — It’s a bizarre situation that families are coming across in Colorado Springs.

When Cathy Budde’s children came running to her screaming, she wasn’t sure what was going on.

“They are like ‘there’s a lady taking a poop!’ recounts Budde. “And so I come outside, and I’m like oh dear goodness! I was like ‘are you serious, are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?'” Budde says the woman said “sorry” and then continued to jog off.

In broad daylight, the poop perpetrator pulls her pants down and does her business. She is usually running in the area and carries napkins in her pockets–just in case she needs to take a potty break.

“We call her the mad pooper of Pine Creek!” Budde says with a hearty laugh. At first Budde thought it was just an accident, but it has happened several times now at various locations, even in people’s yards. “It’s not like it’s private, people can see you. I mean we are seeing her!”

KKTV reports the incidents have been going on for nearly two months.

There are photos of the woman and police are trying to identify her.

 

