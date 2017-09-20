Ricky Williams arrested after traffic stop

By Published:
Ricky Williams was booked into Travis County Jail Tuesday, Sept. 19, for traffic violations. (APD Photo)
Ricky Williams was booked into Travis County Jail Tuesday, Sept. 19, for traffic violations. (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former NFL running back and Longhorn spent part of the night in the Travis County jail after being pulled over for a traffic stop.

The Austin Police Department says an officer stopped Ricky Williams, 40, in the 4400 block of Manchaca Road around 10:36 p.m. Tuesday because his car was missing a rear license plate. During the traffic stop, the officer discovered Williams had two outstanding traffic warrants, so he was taken to jail.

Williams paid a fine and was released Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Back in January, Williams was involved in an “incident” with Tyler, Texas, police when he was in town for the Earl Campbell Award ceremony. Officers questioned him because they had received a call about someone walking around who matched his description. He was not arrested in that incident.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s