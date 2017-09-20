Ricky Williams arrested after traffic stop

Related Coverage VIDEO: Ricky Williams stopped by police in Tyler

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former NFL running back and Longhorn spent part of the night in the Travis County jail after being pulled over for a traffic stop.

The Austin Police Department says an officer stopped Ricky Williams, 40, in the 4400 block of Manchaca Road around 10:36 p.m. Tuesday because his car was missing a rear license plate. During the traffic stop, the officer discovered Williams had two outstanding traffic warrants, so he was taken to jail.

Williams paid a fine and was released Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Back in January, Williams was involved in an “incident” with Tyler, Texas, police when he was in town for the Earl Campbell Award ceremony. Officers questioned him because they had received a call about someone walking around who matched his description. He was not arrested in that incident.