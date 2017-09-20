PHOTOS: Digging through the rubble to find earthquake survivors in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 19: Rescuers work in the rubble after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck on September 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. The earthquake caused multiple fatalities, destroyed buildings and knocked out power throughout the capital. (Photo by Rafael S. Fabres/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 19: A fireman stands next to a damaged car after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck on September 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. The earthquake caused over 100 fatalities, destroyed buildings and knocked out power throughout the capital. (Photo by Rafael S. Fabres/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 19: An entire building colapsed in the neighborhood of Condesa, on September 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. Local people and public forces helped removing the derbis (Photo by Rafael S. Fabres/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 19: An entire building colapsed in the neighborhood of Condesa, on September 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. Local people and public forces helped removing the derbis (Photo by Rafael S. Fabres/Getty Images)

Î²ç·4VQÓ_ÌÃªnRVÞjIÛ¢0¼>õaÑå³èÿF£á½­0Ë$¨88'Z#Ñ6;Ün-ôê](ÉÓ3(ÔÒ]|1/áHö¨?È c¤|ßñ zÇÿ©n*FjIåiRpÊÀ&3È:G5 _WÄHJ'óõãP`nÙF¾Å_*Hmc?mr|8ò´2B¢9]U² îôÔçÉ|vW5"KLò¹;HöÎ¯6Glq¬°UGo¦ LÑ³o¤zeVUw9É¬TJK)÷ôÕ¯.4èI1(#±ï®) ¥¤dq»Ðè!wåÉb}ÎOðFÇ® ÆñÏ£h:t7Ä#bCA_©¶Oû7ßæîê¾§]Gß.öÚÚÌ[}:ªåp÷Ç[[¦mÔj^HÅ5Ì@±ÃM3ÉÂDß}>ú«tdmºmàäEeÞ®C^5æk}IOôuþSW÷]&$p@ïêuPlÛ,W¸2óO$éjÊå»cÖÍ'ySV£ÿ!ÿ¡èLÕ,¿øÔ>©§É+cÚÃôMv-Ï9Í¢R±$ÉUH¤bP®êJhòI'± Ï×:æÊ(õþìõrRÃ ×>aßK¸j1º× ²¸vfV-éæVbº:k5Tnú5»g¡U¸Ìõw ê+§ÓßÒ<Ù;v~!Ì[H;Æúé:ôïGSÜ-sxLæYc!W<oôÏë¨K+Eã 4%VPÔÁã¨ßþ 5m£¡¥ª©ÿ»#øwkV.Ûn÷¶77ÉçßTl¢B5Öô³î¹R0}ý5)1ÅZÛ¬)m²!À|ö+è~ãKg1¬aëäûÊ|TaØ¨ËJÐ»Iâ´Ë)vcN¹¢qfÙWoµQX,ÔÓÒÄVI0,¡rr~¹Î¼½Vq_sBIîBDÝfkR«»UWÔVVU?UVæI÷$Lâ`¬²+íu<cÓàÿÔÀáºÍmq= Hå Sz<&âø:PO²Ñ;EMÆuòÌò8röÒj'æà®Em¹PnILybø*ÇIRøBq¢ä XÙÕP17§<eµÉÙÒUÀ×Ð ;²M ª4×3Í¸yýAÏcÿ£N©_É3kö®ÕÔ³TQÖ§©¦;l{èuªaMìrAc,ß,ÑÏæî59t:tgKVu/QÇCJÜIY8í*|í÷=ø´Øã¹Ðìú²:8d¤¡|:JxqEEãúkuQÑ/Fg©úé¤lt#$s.GûÌ¡ÿäjL £0¨ ÎF}ñýxÐL"ûÑÂñ%|CÙç*q=ý´­ 0tì5lefÈ`»9àdG}z¦èòY)3áµYobBõ×1rt%$4°Ö¹1àóÎtÑ"Í3¤jã¨´i)ãÐÆ±çHÝW7ÔVºx·âHäe*Ý¶Ça±A§©ØÑWôÒÍ _f6EÃÃ]FØVzkå¦[]Sý¤_¦Ö×eSRT!VÒIG_4IÔkTd¨Ðþ ÙMEEeÄ6@D§ïÎ+7ã¡-÷ø*«sãÔ¯®6tÐÉÐ6ø.ÝV¹Ã®ôaõôÒä|+ÕqÑcÛJxÀÛK~ñ:­ÑÊ!+mò=¡qôÎX UÝ$H®ï®ÁFoÖÝBµ;(&o%Cp]G#´[¦f³Z)ée2oÞ8B1·aí¤ªìê&¶áÙE7ï¹Ñ Èú¦dæÙ %êjâ)ØLmÛ±òÿÛVjÙ­WGWÙãLGRc_ ¤U9FüË»O©p|w-¬B´tÕòï[E¾uÉ«!8 ærOîÎu(­ÝâÓ£èþéK'GZ¿HDµÕZáYßÄÚ5?*ëf<{Pôº¡§¨vqr¶ÎH¶F ÷:Ôv_P3¹9þcÓIiô Ú³±ÊêAn#ã÷ÂûHµZe¢¶%j¸F­»LàwÖLÚÈÝr{ gT®5/É^ôÌ=CWM;*u*q99öí¤½.³þõM/áÜ~øm5ºËGr¦¨×¢¶ç maÁ¶u³sNËc¢í¬«_~´ÖôÄÅ>HtqÃ?º}uyEÑ×MÜÿÄG¶5ÐÃ÷J¹Dd+í> ò?ø:f!õîjRMØu#o=¹ãQR'^_6ßúE>õîVCâJvð¹ãLvÿÖùäßíMì?~Ú|Ú¤V¨Û½3÷Ô¥ÑHvðjV¦ôÃíÇ ®¦Ú4¤è¯OM.þ#ûóÆ¹´*L»¸ÕñcâÌùr;¡p#I TcõÐHx¾kU¢3Ìvî?æq¡ÓCàõY°|!¾[d¹|Öé"©z°£ÅxÀÆÂÝð¼itr¦âiÏ©¯÷9©©ÙÜo#$(8ßöúk{*/BQ#ºå¤È|÷?ùÔdÆBÅÚIRµulrÈJÿM`RhÐÕÚåWàxr¸a!Æâ£v;÷Õ#6Ù)E"ÅLk"ïà}uK¡W(¤-l²¿ì~úh6ÅµhÓ7ËÜìÏë®rà)r,Ñ¤Õ÷Ë4eÏÓ$¼Ì·_DUF(ÛÄU`A ÓÅûÑkeWOÖ¿Ï*éÁ*Üêr[ãÖAQx« . b{ç!ñ taGO%g ;p>úrdªãð 2m­ÀGÖñJlúMYK]°­ú zxüÇvqßPi¦ JùboGô¥}bÜîÉViaJSúY¿÷HZª¡)üÁHçüëÐgú&óQMÔQBéãaù×#ùk<©r^ ·C¿QWÕ°xßÇA±§¨.RMUávrI÷Ò¤s`úWÅË7¸ÓÇl'L¬FÕ³vë¬íRàÿ×ùéÙýò§ôÓÌ!¢]ò÷~ébÉÀcw8Îu9cfeUÉ$¯Øúoly²ÌY7(ÿQ¥`)UT)ºÍ é¬àP¥âFQ»kÊ;àûi±öNgé¤¦JFy¯:± uSÕÈy±þQ(Ðl6ltÛÄEÈû{"g5Êz*t«2Aà`jÿi zÙåÊ'¦¯©£q"9ýGc¦L^/äÀü'#¹ÛÆ¹*v XÎ{é 9óÇ¿ï®8'o²×TÓ-B®!üì@ñ÷Ð },JÓ´RT"ç*2 íKN°¬ad&0v¶{÷ý4F¬)¤úzîöö;©üL3ÝÝØýµçkI?Áï}/P¡ F^ ?äÝÿázf XØçYÑïclWØ^{xò$R½9×²£åLøòÿ2_½#ãZ¢Ì-âÄLz?»ôô°Aâî_7Üd÷6º£ÿÐù¦ó$këOôÓÍ' ÍjØg?ÓB] ¬ª3$Dï«%d¥$»;SÊ3ù9*"¼mt"GÙ¼NPdýÔèÊ­9T.Ç+}{d°ÈËøÇñ'UçoR0_ñkÎíÙº1¥@»Ýª iÖ-® ý¨=ÉôÐ0ªY¡i #Ç¦×#>d;¸ÒÇ¢²ô0µ[ÍqÃ¸*A_,@_¦?uµ¾ÌÑ+jUÔÃà÷;KPuãi ¨ôÖÑ|AÃ`´Èï¥æø!½ÏS- ÛYÁÛöÖ Õ§4¸%éÊ¥!qÜwÏ4h­´uÓ% cJ Å:Ùúp§Tè.ß&[òRßã8t÷ÖúHKÖ3ÖZëênåRÒTùÕ½s¥y¸VRMOY$R®O××TL;ºdlÝèª9öÙãqÅº;¥D>ÈUÎÜ`c<úèínÕ/'9'¿øtx×ÌAH$8?ÿ® °PÜhZYgl`:°ïeÔãSô: µ%pÉåÙ2~¯.KD}Jû}×^<2T©ÿrÿèõô§#Ã7ÇúrÿiFÕÒ× +£BTTÔ2Äöþ¯z1m;Kså?ÂÎjr×ÜK#³5*yÁ ·ùî5o¤f«,ôçÃÎ¡­{7J©Q&!HÏ¾Ðyÿ¥?1rØì¯ÔV:zºI# Íxu+ 7CÏ9Ç êKrVY·pKAðs©ä¦Y. ¶«ðß8ÎÃÝåEÅ±H pø5d¥¸x²u}µ"ÜHA?w;új×Å÷²Ýç¤¬ÔÔ³Óu=[æqÜîÉS¿cÿÑù®ï#iKE`0#·÷5h®GÉÍä,ççcßW#&Ã´4R2N¸EoÏÜôÔrýK/3BGI)vÂ³Ylª³Ô+üÊ0~À¾¼øëµY[q<Qá²õªÚ´Õ¬ôûÂQÜîó?MiÁªÉÓL´D³IðÔ¼¶ÐN?A¤­]V(Ë¹"V ¹ Æ1®8/h»MMNh¼5q+(B»Áþî÷ë,xb²î®_ôÏ? ýXÿí¬èfÞ¬XpK¶vòäù{kz00eêµê¤ñgÜÓ;07`£Ìsÿ/ùsaH£}+É-å ?»cD`¥PãoïöÚ¿øAÀ³uÝMÖìÚ&>RyFé9ãwåÇüZæÎHc£®¥xÕ#È_ å$Ë UÁäç`_Êº ºMu3SxÉ(ÅMNd2TÄ>mp*ímÜ Loèu`9cÏÀÆ©Ò®c*¸]¹<ãÛIcÖ]¤ TÈÌç$)YÏ<µ:VFê['ÌNsËßëªevÇÂ©zÂÃNô+w ÀÎÕ«v$ðqÿ^OúY=VêBKÂÀå­Tc²3=¦ aj9¬½%Ç¡÷ýuj®µe[å$ë(©L2X®áß¶¸¢ycÍ©I°ÞÛU"7ôM]øÇsSðÁ=¹÷Öl5á°Õz ´]¤iêE=(SÇ¸2Êàãå÷Ô±äq/NÇWN°2n¾B4*Íò÷rFI?Á ÁÄ¹AÒ½M)W '²L¥cÂß1éN?"Æø9º|/®­ç¸ÐÛÏûÂòù ÿ]êÂØ9¾tÅ$FZ¡jÆV ñRFª9þ'-¢³¶ø@xR÷-PtßÃzi ZÚûn ÏÙö×9LåÚ®¥-qÑÍ

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 19: Rescuers work in the rubble after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck on September 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. The earthquake caused multiple fatalities, destroyed buildings and knocked out power throughout the capital. (Photo by Rafael S. Fabres/Getty Images)