MSU football player dies after game injury

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KXAN/NBC) — A Midwestern State University football player has died following an injury he got during a game last weekend.

Robert Grays, 19, was a cornerback for the Mustangs. He got a neck injury in the last three minutes of his team’s game against Texas A&M Kingsville Saturday night. He was taken to Houston for treatment, but died Tuesday evening.

On Sunday teammates, friends, classmates and the community held a vigil for him, hoping he’d get well. Many said he was a bright athlete who loved his teammates.

“I know now, since he’s not here, we got to fill in,” said teammate Sir’vell Ford. “We got to fill in, — me, the team, us as a whole — got to be a whole different play room when we step out there now. Don’t do it just for us anymore — we do it for him.”