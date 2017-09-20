Islamic cemetery in Dale vandalized

DALE, Texas (KXAN) — The Islamic Center of Great Austin: Cemetery in Dale was vandalized on Tuesday and authorities are trying to find out who did it.

The cemetery, located at 1920 County Line Rd., had tagging on various signs as well as the brick pillars at the entry gate. The suspect(s) tagged curse words as well as “666” and other random drawings.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says because this is a cemetery, the charges would rise to the level of a felony.

While the cemetery is located in Caldwell County, the Islamic Center of Greater Austin mosque is on Manor Road in Austin.