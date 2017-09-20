George Strait to visit Rockport Thursday

By Published:
Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Gov. Greg Abbott and George Strait ahead of the Hand in Hand hurricane relief fundraiser. (Governor's Office Photo)
Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Gov. Greg Abbott and George Strait ahead of the Hand in Hand hurricane relief fundraiser. (Governor's Office Photo)

ROCKPORT, Texas (KXAN) — When country music legend George Strait said he was going to visit Rockport to see the hurricane damage for himself, he meant it. 

On Thursday, Strait will head down to the coastal city with Gov. Greg Abbott. Strait, who has a home in the Rockport area, said last week prior to his Harvey relief concert, that he loves the area because “it’s a lot of fishing and a lot of fun.”

According to the SA Current, Strait’s Hand-in-Hand fundraising concert on Sept. 12 generated more than $5 million in ticket sales that were matched by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. The star is also selling a special t-shirt to raise funds for Harvey victims.

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s