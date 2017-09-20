George Strait to visit Rockport Thursday

ROCKPORT, Texas (KXAN) — When country music legend George Strait said he was going to visit Rockport to see the hurricane damage for himself, he meant it.

On Thursday, Strait will head down to the coastal city with Gov. Greg Abbott. Strait, who has a home in the Rockport area, said last week prior to his Harvey relief concert, that he loves the area because “it’s a lot of fishing and a lot of fun.”

According to the SA Current, Strait’s Hand-in-Hand fundraising concert on Sept. 12 generated more than $5 million in ticket sales that were matched by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. The star is also selling a special t-shirt to raise funds for Harvey victims.