Fall allergens are already out in full force

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first day of fall, also known as the “Fall Equinox,” is on Friday, September 22nd. With our change in seasons, comes a change of allergens in the air. The culprits this fall season? Ragweed and fall elm.

Dr. Doug Barstow, Owner and Physician at Allergy-Free Austin, says this year’s fall allergies could be pretty awful as fall elm and ragweed return in full force. When the wettest August on record is followed by a bone dry September, all that pollen can easily travel around in the dry air.

“All the rain we got this summer watered the ragweed,” Dr. Barstow says. “The more water they get, the more they pollinate, and we got a lot of water this year. So ragweed is producing a lot of pollen this year.”

And, that’s not all. Those who are more sensitive to fall elm could really feel the struggle this season.

“Some people might have a little bit more trouble with the fall elm because they’re also allergic to elm tree that blooms in the spring,” Dr. Barstow says. “So instead of just having elm allergies in the spring, they’re going to have elm allergies in the fall, too.”

These issues alone have not only caused many patients’ asthma to flare up, but also issues with sinus congestion and itchy eyes.

Cheryl Dunn and her family have been visiting Allergy-Free Austin for years, and can already tell what a harsh allergy season it has been.

“Fall is what gets me,” Dunn tells KXAN. “Most people, I feel like, are allergic to cedar over the winter months, and I really settle off during that time. But, it’s this time of year that gets me, so I think it’s the elm and molds and different things like that.”

The timing couldn’t be worse for those attending Austin City Limits Music Festival in the coming weeks. Pollen exposure is through the roof, and many feel it when they attend ACL.

“It’s not just the fall pollen that’s out there, but all the pollen that’s collected throughout the year at Zilker Park when people go out there walking around, it stirs up all the pollen off the grass and off the dirt,” Dr. Barstow says.

Which is why allergists recommend the sooner you get ahead of your allergy symptoms with medication or seeking a medical professional, the better off you’ll be throughout the allergy season.