Don Henley, Lyle Lovett, Clint Black plan Harvey benefit

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Don Henley, Lyle Lovett and Clint Black are the latest musicians planning a concert to raise money for victims of Harvey.

The trio on Tuesday announced a Nov. 28 show at Bass Hall in Fort Worth.

Tickets go on sale Friday for the “Helping Texans: A Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert.” Proceeds will be distributed by the North Texas Community Foundation .

Harvey slammed South Texas on Aug. 25, dropping torrential rain that flooded parts of Houston and nearby cities. Thousands of people evacuated their homes.

Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt and Lovett are scheduled to be part of the “Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas” concert in Austin on Friday. Proceeds from that show, at the Frank Erwin Center, go to Harvey victims through the Rebuild Texas Fund.