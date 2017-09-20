Council member Flannigan says nude photos are “online harassment”

By Published:
Jimmy Flannigan (Campaign Photo)
Jimmy Flannigan (Campaign Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council Member Jimmy Flannigan is pushing back against nude photos of him that have surfaced online.

Last week, KXAN and a number of other news agencies were tagged in a tweet that claimed to show nude photos of Flannigan. He released a personal statement in response to what he calls “online harrassment” on Tuesday.

“For the last few days, I’ve been subjected to an online harassment campaign which include private photos of me,” Flannigan said. “These photos were taken before I became a public official. While I regret taking them, they were private. At no time were they publicly shared by me. They only became public through an anonymous twitter post. It is troubling that this private and personal matter is now being used for political purposes.”

Flannigan represents Austin City Council District 6 in north Austin.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s