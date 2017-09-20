Council member Flannigan says nude photos are “online harassment”

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council Member Jimmy Flannigan is pushing back against nude photos of him that have surfaced online.

Last week, KXAN and a number of other news agencies were tagged in a tweet that claimed to show nude photos of Flannigan. He released a personal statement in response to what he calls “online harrassment” on Tuesday.

“For the last few days, I’ve been subjected to an online harassment campaign which include private photos of me,” Flannigan said. “These photos were taken before I became a public official. While I regret taking them, they were private. At no time were they publicly shared by me. They only became public through an anonymous twitter post. It is troubling that this private and personal matter is now being used for political purposes.”

Flannigan represents Austin City Council District 6 in north Austin.