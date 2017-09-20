Austin ISD educates parents about DACA, address misinformation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A big deadline is looming for anyone needing to reapply for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, otherwise known as DACA. With President Donald Trump phasing out the program, the Austin Independent School District is holding a workshop Wednesday to get everyone informed.

The government has set Oct. 5 as the deadline for anyone who has DACA to reapply in order to keep their work authorization for another two years. While AISD does not track the immigration status of its students or parents, they say there is a lot of concern because of misinformation. Some of the big questions include what is happening to the DACA program and can you still renew it?

At Wooten Elementary the AISD Parent Programs along with the Equal Justice Center and Education Austin, the union of teachers, will answer those questions.

On KXAN News Today, Kate Weidaw explains the current status of DACA and what the district hopes families get from the meetings

“I think our main message is all are welcome,” says Leonor Vargas, Administrative Supervisor Parent Programs AISD. “We educate everyone, and also our parents and family and community can rely on us as an education institution to provide factual information that will support them but also our students.”

The first of four workshops will be held at Wooten Elementary School, 1406 Dale St. from 8-9 a.m. Wednesday. Anyone in the community is invited to attend.

Additional meetings include:

September 26

6:30-7:30p.m.

Reagan High School

7104 Berkman Drive

September 27

8-9a.m.

Hart Elementary School

8301 Furness St.

September 27

6:30-7:30p.m.

Travis High School

1211 E. Oltorf St.