AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Fire Department lieutenant is on paid leave while he is under criminal investigation.

Fire Chief Rhoda Mae Kerr did not release details regarding the investigation but says Lt. Marcus Reed has not been charged with or arrested for any crime. “I will reserve judgment unless and until I need to do otherwise, and I would hope others do the same,” said Kerr in a statement.

Reed has been with the department for 20 years.