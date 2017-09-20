APD releases videos, photo of person of interest in punching death

By Published: Updated:
Austin police released a photo of a person of interest in the case of a man who died after being punched on Sixth Street (APD Photo)
Austin police released a photo of a person of interest in the case of a man who died after being punched on Sixth Street (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department shared surveillance videos of people they believe are persons of interest in the punching death of an Air Force veteran in downtown Austin.

Police say Marques Johnson, 33, was on Sixth Street with his wife after 2 a.m. Sunday when he got into a verbal altercation with two men. One of them threw something at Johnson, and when he turned around the other man punched him.

When officers arrived at the scene, a crowd had formed around Johnson and he was unconscious.

Johnson died Tuesday of his injuries.

On Wednesday police released two video clips, one on the street and one inside a store. They say the man who punched Johnson is an African-American in his 20s, with blue or light-colored eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and jeans.

Detectives say anyone who recognizes the suspect should call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s