APD releases videos, photo of person of interest in punching death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department shared surveillance videos of people they believe are persons of interest in the punching death of an Air Force veteran in downtown Austin.

Police say Marques Johnson, 33, was on Sixth Street with his wife after 2 a.m. Sunday when he got into a verbal altercation with two men. One of them threw something at Johnson, and when he turned around the other man punched him.

When officers arrived at the scene, a crowd had formed around Johnson and he was unconscious.

Johnson died Tuesday of his injuries.

On Wednesday police released two video clips, one on the street and one inside a store. They say the man who punched Johnson is an African-American in his 20s, with blue or light-colored eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and jeans.

Detectives say anyone who recognizes the suspect should call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.