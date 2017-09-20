2 cited in Texas boating collision that left child dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas game wardens say the operators of two boats have been cited for failing to maintain a proper lookout after a collision earlier this month on a Lubbock-area lake that left a 1-year-old child dead and several people injured.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens said in a statement Wednesday that the adult operator of each of the motorboats was cited for negligent operation-fail to maintain proper lookout. The offense carries a fine ranging from $24 to $500. Officials say the investigation of the Sept. 10 crash at Buffalo Springs Lake is ongoing but nearing completion.

The 1-year-old boy had gone missing after the collision. His body was found two days later after a search by air and water.