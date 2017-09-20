$10 million in cocaine seized in two busts in Fayette county

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — K-9 Lobos sniffed out cocaine in one of two drug busts the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office conducted in two days, within miles of each other. In total, officers seized more than $10 million worth of cocaine.

The first bust happened Monday, when an investigator stopped a Chevy truck for a traffic violation on Interstate 10 near mile 660 outside of Flatonia, Texas. According to a release, several “criminal indicators” as well as conflicting stories led the officer to believe the truck had illegal drugs inside it.

A search revealed 147.7 lbs of cocaine hidden behind the vehicle’s back seat, with a street value of about $6.7 million. The driver, Mauro Bustamante, 66, was arrested for felony drug possession.

The next day, K-9 Lobos and Sgt. Randy Thumann stopped a Jeep on I-10, at mile 662 after a traffic violation. After the driver gave permission to search the car, Lobos found more than 90 pounds of cocaine, worth $4.1 million, hidden in compartments. Sergio Gonzalez, 44, of Mexico was arrested for felony drug possession.

Both men were booked into the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.