$10 million in cocaine seized in two busts in Fayette county

By Published:
K( Lobos and Sgt. Randy Thumann found 41 kilos of cocaine Sept. 19 (Fayette County Sheriff's Office Photo)
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — K-9 Lobos sniffed out cocaine in one of two drug busts the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office conducted in two days, within miles of each other. In total, officers seized more than $10 million worth of cocaine.

The first bust happened Monday, when an investigator stopped a Chevy truck for a traffic violation on Interstate 10 near mile 660 outside of Flatonia, Texas. According to a release, several “criminal indicators” as well as conflicting stories led the officer to believe the truck had illegal drugs inside it.

Investigator David Smith found 67 kilos of cocaine Sept. 18 (Fayette County Sheriff's Office Photo)
A search revealed 147.7 lbs of cocaine hidden behind the vehicle’s back seat, with a street value of about $6.7 million. The driver, Mauro Bustamante, 66, was arrested for felony drug possession.

The next day, K-9 Lobos and Sgt. Randy Thumann stopped a Jeep on I-10, at mile 662 after a traffic violation. After the driver gave permission to search the car, Lobos found more than 90 pounds of cocaine, worth $4.1 million, hidden in compartments. Sergio Gonzalez, 44, of Mexico was arrested for felony drug possession.

Both men were booked into the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

