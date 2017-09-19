Wait continues for trial in VonTrey Clark’s capital murder case

Bastrop, TEXAS (KXAN) — Two and a half years after the death of Samantha Dean, there is still no trial date set for the former Austin police officer charged in connection with her murder.

VonTrey Clark has pleaded not guilty in the capital murder of his one-time girlfriend. Court records suggest Clark offered to pay someone $5,000 to have her killed.

Clark reportedly told investigators Dean was the mother of his unborn child.

Dean was shot and killed in February 2015. Her body was found outside a Bastrop County shopping plaza.

According to court records, earlier this month, both prosecutors and defense lawyers in the capital murder case met about evidence that needs to be tested in the case. That evidence includes DNA testing on floor mats believed to be from Dean’s car, along with testing on underwear found during the investigation.

It’s the first and only action filed in the case so far in 2017.

The Bastrop County Commissioners Court budgeted $200,000 in the next fiscal year for Clark’s case. So far this year, the county has spent more than $100,000 on the case.

Clark has been in the Bastrop County Jail since September 2015 after federal agents extradited him from Bali, Indonesia.