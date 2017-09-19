Violence rumors at Llano Junior High was a ‘misinterpretation’

LLANO, Texas (KXAN) — When parents and students showed up to Llano Junior High Monday morning, they noticed there were extra police officers on hand. At the time, most parents had no idea what was going on, but a letter sent out by the principal later that day stated there were rumors about violent acts toward students.

School officials say on Saturday, Sept. 16, a grandparent of a Llano Junior High student reported to Llano police that their grandchild had overheard a conversation about other students in the class “discussing violent acts toward fellow classmates.” When police notified the Llano Independent School District, Superintendent Mark Edwards said they started working with police to help identify the students involved in that conversation.

Police were able to identify the students in question and they determined there was no threat to the safety of the students. “The accusation turned out to be a misinterpretation of a conversation,” Edwards tells KXAN.

However, during the process of the investigation over the weekend, the district says rumors started to spread on social media. The district says they had extra officers on hand at the school Monday morning “as an exercise to show the preparedness and seriousness” that they take when it comes to the safety of their students.

Parents tell KXAN they didn’t receive any message from the district prior to the start of the school day on Monday. They only received a letter informing them of the investigation later in the day. In response, Edwards says the district does not mass inform parents about accusations of threats.