Top celebrity searches that could infect your computer with a virus

AUSTIN (KXAN/NBC News) — From Avril Lavigne to Beyonce — there are some things people should think twice about before Googling.

Cybersecurity firm McAfee released its list of the most dangerous celebrity searches online Tuesday. This is the 11th year it’s compiled the list of the searches most likely to send users to websites that carry viruses or Malware.

For the first time, a female musician is in the number one spot — Canadian singer Avril Lavigne.

Here are the top 10 celebrities that could land your laptop in hot water:

  1. Avril Lavigne
  2. Bruno Mars
  3. Carly Rae Jepsen
  4. Zayn Malik
  5. Celine Dion
  6. Calvin Harris
  7. Justin Bieber
  8. Sean “Diddy” Combs
  9. Katy Perry
  10. Beyonce

