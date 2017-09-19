Texas man trapped in concrete overnight sent to burn center

A man was removed from concrete in Amarillo after being trapped overnight (KAMR Photo)
AMARILLO, Texas (KLST) – A man is receiving treatment at a burn center in Lubbock after an employee noticed him moving in what the Amarillo Fire Department described as a washout pit for Golden Spread Redi-Mix.

First responders were called to the scene near SW 1st and S. Tyler in Amarillo, Texas, around 1:20 p.m. Monday.

Amarillo Fire Cpt. Larry Davis says a worker thought they saw something in the pit and realized it was a person who was trapped.

The victim told fire officials he had been in the pit at least since the night before, but Cpt. Davis says it may have been longer.

Cpt. Davis did not immediately identify the man but said he is 59 years old.

It took crews around 15 minutes to remove him from the concrete.

Cpt. Davis says he believes the man may have been burned by Lyme or other chemicals but said he is currently stable.

