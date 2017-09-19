TAKE A TOUR: Google’s new office in downtown Austin

Related Coverage Google opens new downtown Austin office

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With nearly 500 employees in Austin, Silicon Valley giant Google is getting comfortable in some new digs downtown. The new space in a high rise on West Second Street has an outdoor space where employees’ pets can go outside and play. Inside, the library space is designed to be a comfy lounge area. And of course, there is a cafeteria where Google provides breakfast and lunch for its employees.

Google's new downtown Austin office at 500 W. Second St. has an outdoor area for pets and dogs are allowed inside by employees desk. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez) Google's new downtown Austin office at 500 W. Second St. has a large library lounge area. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez) Google's new downtown Austin office at 500 W. Second St. has a cafeteria that serves breakfast and lunch for employees. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez) Google sign at its Austin location. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)