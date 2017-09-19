Speaker Joe Straus wants the Confederate plaque inside the Capitol removed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Speaker of the House Joe Straus is using his position on the State Preservation Board to get the Children of the Confederacy Creed plaque removed from the first floor of the Texas State Capitol.

In a letter addressed to Gov. Greg Abbott dated Sept. 19, Straus writes, “Confederate monuments and plaques are understandably important to many Texans. But it is important that the historical information displayed on the Capitol grounds is accurate and appropriate.”

Straus says the Children of the Confederacy Creed plaque, which was created in 1959, isn’t accurate because it states the Civil War was not an act of rebellion and was not primarily about slavery. Straus writes “Texans are not well-served by incorrect information.”

Straus is asking the other members on the board to direct staff to identify the necessary steps to remove the plaque. He also states the other symbols on the Capitol grounds should be reviewed and some of the descriptions may need to be updated.

The speaker joins State Rep. Eric Johnson, D-Dallas, in asking for the removal of the plaque. Johnson first asked the state to take the plaque down in 2015. He also called for a discussion of removing all Confederate monuments on the Capitol grounds after the attack in Charlottesville, Va. In addition to the plaque, there are three other Confederate-related monuments on the Capitol grounds: Confederate Soldiers Monument, Hood’s Texas Brigade Monument and Terry’s Texas Rangers Monument.

Now it is up to Chair of the State Preservation Board, Gov. Abbott, and vice-chair, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to determine what they want to see happen with the plaque.