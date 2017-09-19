San Antonio man attacked on Sixth Street was in the Air Force

Related Coverage San Antonio man killed by punch on Austin’s Sixth Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A San Antonio man who died after being punched on Austin’s Sixth Street over the weekend was in the Air Force.

In a news conference Tuesday, Austin police say Marques Johnson, 33, was in town with his wife and friends celebrating a friend’s 30th birthday. Johnson’s group had just left Barcelona, located at 209 E. Sixth St., around 2 a.m. on Sunday, when an altercation occurred between Johnson and two other men.

Witnesses told police the men followed Johnson and his wife when they walked away, and the Caucasian suspect threw something at Johnson. Police say when Johnson turned around, an African-American man punched him.

“Surveillance video showed the victim lying in the middle of Sixth Street with a crowd forming around him and then an officer came,” says Sgt. Tracy Gerrish with the Homicide Unit. Johnson was rushed to the hospital where he died the following day.

Gerrish says while they’re checking surveillance video from all the bars and restaurants in the area, they know bystanders also filmed the incident and they’re asking for those individuals to get in contact with police.

“We have had some people call in saying they did videotape the incident, so we’re hoping more people will come forward with better video,” Garrish says.

Authorities say the man who punched Johnson is in his mid-20s and between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall. He has short, curly black hair, blue or light-colored eyes and a goatee. Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Lauren Lanmon speaks to a friend of Johnson’s about who he was.