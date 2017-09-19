Police arrest man who allegedly assaulted runner downtown

Attack at East Avenue and Cummings Street. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says it has arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a trail in downtown Austin.

APD reports Richard McEachern, 22, is currently in the Travis County Jail.

McEachern allegedly attacked the woman on the trail near East Avenue and Cummings Street on Friday, around 5:46 a.m. A group of runners reported in a post on social media that they saw the suspect run past them, and then came across the victim on the trail.

Police increased patrols along the trail in response to the incident.

McEachern’s bond has been set at $200,000.

It is not known at this time if this case is connected to an attack on another woman at the Austin High School track a few weeks ago.

