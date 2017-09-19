Mickey Spagnola on More Than the Score

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Silver Star Nation Insider Mickey Spagnola was a guest on More Than the Score Tuesday night. The Cowboys are coming off their worst loss since 2013. Spagnola says there is plenty of blame to go around in that 42-17 loss at Denver. The Cowboys are back in action Monday night at Arizona.

