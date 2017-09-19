Man rescued after fall from cliff in Spicewood

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Emergency personnel rescued a man who was injured after he fell off a cliff in Spicewood Tuesday afternoon.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a man in his 20s fell 20 to 30 feet near the 1900 block of Curiosity Cave Road, around 4:20 p.m. They said the patient was considered a trauma alert because of the fall distance and his condition.

STAR Flight was called in while the man was being evaluated. ATCEMS reports on Twitter STAR Flight could not reach the man from his current location so he had to be moved. He was being prepared to be taken to the emergency room around 5:20 p.m.