Police: Leander man shot in the face during robbery

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A Cedar Creek man is charged with aggravated robbery after authorities say he shot his neighbor in the face.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Sept. 3, Armando Espinoza, 28, shot a Leander man and stole his vehicle. The victim was able to tell police, by writing on a napkin, that the suspect who shot him was his neighbor’s grandson.

Espinoza is currently being held in the Bastrop County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is facing multiple charges including aggravated robbery, burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm and unauthorized use of a vehicle.