Kitten stuck in car for 3 days rescued by firefighters

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (NBC News/KXAN) — A kitten that was stuck in the engine compartment of a car for three days was finally rescued by firefighters.

On Saturday morning, Adrienne Koroly drove to his parents’ house in Spring Valley when he noticed that a meowing noise was coming from his Lexus. For three days he tried to coax the cat out but he didn’t have any luck.

On Monday, Koroly sought the help of the San Miguel Fire District. Firefighters were able to use airbags to lift the car and disassembled parts of the car to get to the kitten. After doing all that, they finally got their hands on the gray, white and black kitten.

The kitten was greasy from its car ride, but otherwise it happy and healthy. The kitten also already has a new human family.