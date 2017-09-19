Hill Country sheriff’s band together to help Rockport-area

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — A number of Hill Country sheriff’s offices are banding together to make sure first responders In Aransas County have everything they need as they continue to work on recovery efforts.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating efforts to gather donations and resources to bring to volunteers and first responders later this month. The sheriffs, deputies and staff will travel to Aransas County on Sept. 29 and stay there through Oct. 1. The group will grill everything from hamburgers to chicken and provide all the sides to make sure everyone is well fed.

The patrol deputies on hand will also assist with patrols and security assignments. The group says their mission is to be “servants to our brothers.”

The group is still accepting the following items that will be distributed down in the Harvey-stricken area:

new packaged socks

underwear and tee-shirts of all sizes

toiletries items

diapers

diaper wipes

baby formula

ball caps

box fans

cleaning supplies (rubber gloves, spray bottles, trash bags, safety glasses, work gloves, mops, brooms, shovels, five-gallon buckets, dust pans, disinfecting wipes, bleach solvents)

mosquito and bug repellents

ropes

tarps

Giftcards to H-E-B or Walmart (no cash, please)

Donations can be dropped off at the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 1601 E. Polk St., Burnet.

The coalition includes the following agencies: Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Blanco County Sheriff’s Office and Bosque County Sheriff’s Office