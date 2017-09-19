Google opening new downtown Austin office

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Google is expanding its offices in Austin. The company will now occupy five floors in a building along West Second Street. The move comes on the company’s 10th year in Austin.

After starting with fewer than 100 employees, today Google has more than 450 Austin workers and with the new location hope to expand. Right now the company is finishing out two additional floors that are expected to be complete by early next year.

During a ceremony Tuesday, Mayor Steve Adler is expected to present a grant to Workforce Solutions from Google. The organization helps train and connect workers with jobs. The grant will help fund Central Texas’ first regional workforce development plan.

“We create a lot of jobs here in Austin but what we don’t do well is train the people who live here to take those jobs,” says Austin Mayor Steve Adler. “We are going to have 65,000 middle skilled jobs in our city over the next several years and we have 40,000 people who are looking for work and we have to train the people who live here to take that work so we aren’t importing people to take those jobs.”

Austin Community College says 2,200 new IT jobs are expected within the next four years and they are trying to prepare students for careers in these jobs because they often are high paying.

Adler continues to advocate for big name, high-tech companies to move to Austin and touts that having a company like Google already here helps attract other leaders in the industry to town. He also credits Google for making Austin the second city in the country to offer Google Fiber.

“They’ve been able to hook up a lot of our low income neighborhoods to the internet to help with the digital divide.”

