Disaster recovery centers to open in Bastrop, Harris counties

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Disaster Recovery Center will open in Bastrop County Wednesday, along with two others in Harris County.

The State of Texas/Federal Emergency Management Agency centers will provide in-person support to individuals and businesses reeling after Hurricane Harvey swept through, bringing with it damage and flooding. Representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Association, the state and other agencies will be at the centers.

People can get help on filing aid applications and get questions answered. If possible, officials recommend people register with FEMA before visiting the center, which they can do by going to DisasterAssistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362 or downloading the FEMA app.

The recovery center in Bastrop is located at the Bastrop County Justice of the Peace at 404 Fawcett St. in Smithville, Texas. It’ll be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The two centers in Harris County are at the Humble Senior Activity Center at 1401 S. Houston Ave. in Humble, Texas, and at St. John Vianney Catholic Church at 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail in Houston.