Disaster recovery centers to open in Bastrop, Harris counties

By Published:
Aerial of Fisherman's Park looking towards the north in Bastrop. (Austin Police Department)
Aerial of Fisherman's Park looking towards the north in Bastrop. (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Disaster Recovery Center will open in Bastrop County Wednesday, along with two others in Harris County.

The State of Texas/Federal Emergency Management Agency centers will provide in-person support to individuals and businesses reeling after Hurricane Harvey swept through, bringing with it damage and flooding. Representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Association, the state and other agencies will be at the centers.

People can get help on filing aid applications and get questions answered. If possible, officials recommend people register with FEMA before visiting the center, which they can do by going to DisasterAssistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362 or downloading the FEMA app.

The recovery center in Bastrop is located at the Bastrop County Justice of the Peace at 404 Fawcett St. in Smithville, Texas. It’ll be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The two centers in Harris County are at  the Humble Senior Activity Center at 1401 S. Houston Ave. in Humble, Texas, and at St. John Vianney Catholic Church at 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail in Houston.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s