Complaint about Hobby Lobby’s cotton display causes social media firestorm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Killeen woman’s complaint about a Hobby Lobby decoration has sparked a social media firestorm on the company’s Facebook page.

Daniell Rider posted a photo last Thursday to Hobby Lobby’s Facebook page of a display of raw cotton stems in a glass jar and demanded the retailer remove the product. In Rider’s post, she says, “This decor is WRONG on SO many levels.”

She continues in her post, “There is nothing decorative about raw cotton…A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves.”

According to the store’s website, the “cotton stems in glass vase” is described as a great item to work into “your decor theme with hints of the great outdoors.” The item has been marked down to $15.

By Tuesday morning, the photo had been shared nearly 20,000 times and had 209,000 comments. Many customers came to the store’s defense and posted on their Facebook page stating they liked the item and that the store shouldn’t remove it.