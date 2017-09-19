Buechele spends bulk of practice with first team

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Texas Longhorns came back to practice Tuesday, following the 27-24 double overtime loss to USC, quarterback Shane Buechele went back to practicing with the first team offense.

Coach Tom Herman told the media Buechele took 60 percent of the snaps with the first team and freshman Sam Ehlinger picked up the rest. Jerrod Heard moved back to receiver full-time after playing a portion of the last two games at quarterback.

It’s been the conversation of Longhorn nation since Ehlinger led Texas on a 91 yard, fourth quarter drive to take the lead against USC Saturday night. Should the freshman that grew up in Austin overtake the starting duties from the sophomore, Buechele? Asked again Tuesday, Herman seemed resigned to the constant questioning

“Are we going to do this all the way up to (next) Thursday? If we played today, yes, Shane would start, but tomorrow is a new day,” Herman said.

Herman has praised both of his quarterbacks consistently and he added another toward Buechele’s character Tuesday.

“One of the best things I’ve seen from Shane in the nine months I’ve been here was how hard he coached Sam Ehlinger in the USC game. During the game, he was always by his side, (Ehlinger) came off the field and (Buechele) was on the headset. He was Coach Buechele. There’s not a lot of kids in college football right now, especially at this level, feel like hey, I can physically go play right now, but that’s probably not the best team for my team in the long run to do. Then go out and be such a positive influence on Sam. As far as physically, I think that (Buechele) didn’t look any worse the wear to me today at practice,” Herman said.