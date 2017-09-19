Body found just outside of Round Rock

By Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)
FILE - Emergency lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body that was found near Brushy Creek, just outside of Round Rock.

Round Rock Police were initially called just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, but turned the case over to the Sheriff’s Office because the place where the body was found is just outside the city limits by a few feet. They say it was found at 2005 Brushy Creek Road, which is just southeast of U.S. Highway 79 and Red Bud Lane.

A KXAN Crew is heading to the area. We will update this post once more information becomes available.

 

