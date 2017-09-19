APD: Driver arrested after slow-speed chase overnight along I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police arrested a suspected drunken driver who they say led them on a slow-speed chase on Interstate 35 into downtown Austin Tuesday morning. Police were able to maneuver the man’s car off the road just before 4 a.m. and take him into custody near 15th Street.

Northbound lanes of I-35 were closed for a few minutes after the chase ended but have since reopened. The chase started just after 3:30 a.m. on South 1st Street just south of the Slaughter Lane intersection and lasted nearly half an hour.

Police say there was a dog inside the car. The dog is safe and police took the animal to an animal shelter.