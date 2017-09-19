4 Bandidos gang members reach plea deals in 2006 Austin slaying of rival

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Four Bandidos motorcycle club members have reached plea deals over the 2006 slaying of an Austin man who allegedly sought to establish a chapter of the rival Hell’s Angels.

Prosecutor Eric Fuchs said Tuesday that Robert Romo, Johnny Romo, Norberto Serna Jr. and Jesse Benavidez signed plea agreements Sept. 14.

The Bandidos were indicted in March in San Antonio on racketeering-related charges in the Austin fatal shooting of Anthony W. Benesh III. That indictment was part of a case against ex-club president Jeffrey Pike and former vice president John Portillo.

The Romo brothers pleaded guilty to murder in aid of racketeering. Serna and Benavidez pleaded guilty to a weapons-related count.

Authorities say Pike and Portillo await trial on allegations that they ordered members to commit murder, assault, extortion and drug trafficking.