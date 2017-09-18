Whataburger launches fundraiser to benefit food pantries

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Monday, Sept. 18, three Central Texas Whataburger’s will participate in a fundraising event that will benefit food pantries in the area.

During the “Stock the Shelves” fundraiser, customers can donate $1 during their dine-in or drive thru experience and receive a coupon for a free Whataburger with purchase of medium fry and 32-ounce drink as a thank you for the donation. All of the funds raised will go to local organizations to help stock their pantry during the holiday season.

The fundraising event runs from Sept. 18-Oct. 9. The following restaurants are participating:

1709 St. Joseph St., Gonzales, TX 78629 – Benefitting Gonzales Christian Assistance

401 E. Hwy. 71, Bastrop, TX 78602 – Benefitting Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry

1800 E. State Hwy. 71 Bypass, La Grange, TX 78945 – Benefitting A.M.E.N. Basic Needs Assistance