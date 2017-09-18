Texas inmate, woman get prison time for drug-soaked greeting card

PLANO, Texas (AP) — A North Texas jail inmate and a female friend who acknowledged mailing him a greeting card soaked in liquid methamphetamine must serve more than four years in federal prison.

Prosecutors on Monday announced the punishment for 29-year-old Amanda Lynn Mollison of Allen and 39-year-old Justin Chadwick Brown of Grand Prairie.

Mollison in May pleaded guilty to providing contraband in prison. Brown pleaded guilty to possession of such contraband. Both received 51-month terms.

Investigators say Brown was in the Collin County Jail last October when he received a greeting card that tested positive for methamphetamine. Recorded jail phone calls confirmed Brown asked Mollison to mail him contraband.

Texas prison records show Brown also in October was sentenced in Collin County to nine months for theft and seven years for evading arrest.