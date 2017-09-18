Target near UT campus now hiring for November opening

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The smaller footprint Target that will open near the University of Texas at Austin campus is now expected to open on Nov. 8.

Target says it needs to hire approximately five dozen employees for the store located at Dobie Twenty 21 on Guadalupe Street. In order to do so, Target will hold two job fairs, one on Sept. 21 and another on Sept. 29.

The UT store will be the company’s 16th store in the Austin metro area, and the company’s first small-format location in Texas. Target plans on catering to the UT student crowd and surrounding residents. The store will have fresh groceries, dorm and apartment essentials, apparel and beauty items.

“We look forward to building a talented team to join the Longhorn community on The Drag and part of the transformation of Dobie Twenty21,” said Joe Michelbook, store team leader, Target. “In November, our team of 55 team members will be ready to open the doors of Target’s new Austin UT Campus store to serve students and surrounding neighborhoods.”

Details on the job fair:

Dates: Sept. 21 and Sept. 29

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Austin North Target Store

8601 Research Blvd.

Austin, TX 78758