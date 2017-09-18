South Austin elementary considers shuffling students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Enrollment numbers at a south Austin elementary school is causing district leaders to reevaluate classes just weeks into the school year. That means some students at Baranoff Elementary school may get shifted to a new class with a new teacher–which is called leveling.

While it’s not a new process, it is something many parents who e-mailed KXAN to alert us to the changes say they don’t want to happen just weeks into their kid’s school year.

Leveling is the process the district uses to balance over and under-enrolled classrooms. A teacher can be taken from an under-enrolled grade level and placed into an over-enrolled grade in an effort to reduce the number of students per classroom. At Baranoff it is slated to impact kindergarten, second, and third graders but there could be more.

According to a letter sent home to parents at Baranoff they should be notified Monday and Tuesday if their child is being moved. It states parents can volunteer their child to be switched. The changes will go into effect next Monday.

KXAN requested more information from AISD over the weekend. Spokeswoman Tiffany Young said in a written statement, “We’re working on getting more information and will get back to you Monday once district leaders are back at work.”

On Friday, KXAN was contacted by parents at Baldwin Elementary who said their 5th-grade teacher was being reassigned to another school. That would have meant the classes would be closer to 30 students per room—exceeding the 22 student limit. But because of an uproar by parents, the district reconsidered.

On KXAN News Today, Kate Weidaw is LIVE from the school to explain the changes that not all parents are happy with.