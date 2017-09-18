SeaWorld San Antonio welcomes new baby beluga

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — There’s a new baby in town and she comes in at a whopping 125 pounds.

On Sunday afternoon, SeaWorld San Antonio welcomed its newest addition to the beluga whale family. Mother “Chrissy” delivered the calf just at 12:34 p.m. The baby hasn’t been named yet since it will take some time before animal care specialists can get close enough to determine the calf’s gender.

Beluga calves are generally dark gray when they are born but they change to white as they age, though it can take up to eight years for belugas to become white.

“This birth is important in educating the public to better understand and conserve this protected species,” said Chris Bellows, SeaWorld San Antonio’s vice president for zoological operations in a press release. “Today’s birth is valuable for not just SeaWorld, but also for researchers and accredited zoological facilities committed to caring for and protecting beluga whales.”

In order to allow mother and calf time to bond, Beluga Stadium will be closed for the immediate future but the park will have visiting hours for the newest addition throughout the week.