SeaWorld San Antonio welcomes new baby beluga

By Published: Updated:
New baby beluga born at SeaWorld San Antonio on Sept. 17, 2017. (Courtesy: SeaWorld)
New baby beluga born at SeaWorld San Antonio on Sept. 17, 2017. (Courtesy: SeaWorld)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — There’s a new baby in town and she comes in at a whopping 125 pounds.

On Sunday afternoon, SeaWorld San Antonio welcomed its newest addition to the beluga whale family. Mother “Chrissy” delivered the calf just at 12:34 p.m. The baby hasn’t been named yet since it will take some time before animal care specialists can get close enough to determine the calf’s gender.

Beluga calves are generally dark gray when they are born but they change to white as they age, though it can take up to eight years for belugas to become white.

“This birth is important in educating the public to better understand and conserve this protected species,” said Chris Bellows, SeaWorld San Antonio’s vice president for zoological operations in a press release. “Today’s birth is valuable for not just SeaWorld, but also for researchers and accredited zoological facilities committed to caring for and protecting beluga whales.”

In order to allow mother and calf time to bond, Beluga Stadium will be closed for the immediate future but the park will have visiting hours for the newest addition throughout the week.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s